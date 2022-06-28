Check Please! Beloved Family Restaurant For Sale In Sylvan Beach

If you ever wanted to own your own restaurant, here's the building you've been looking for.

The old Anchor Light Inn restaurant is up for sale in Verona Beach. This is the perfect spot for any restaurant entrepreneur to either get their start or expand their reach into an ideal market.

According to one of the final Facebook posts by the owners back in 2021, there were multiple reasons that lead to the restaurant closing.

Thanks to Covid and the useless federal government grant program...our beloved restaurant is up for sale...it was a great time...spread the word!

Located on the Fish Creek peninsula, in between Sylvan and Verona Beach, the restaurant is in a prime spot for traffic. Whether it's providing a breakfast for your loyal community or dinner for tourists visiting the beach, there are so many opportunities with this listing.

As soon as you walk in the door, you're greeted by a warm "home-style" atmosphere. From the furniture to the decorations, the interior design is like no other. As for the exterior, maybe it needs a little TLC, but nothing a fresh can of paint can't fix.

The property has everything already in it that you'd need to get the restaurant up and running. You'll have all the original, rustic furniture pictured throughout the building, so no need for a big purchase.

When it comes to cooking, all you'll need is the supplies and you're good to go. All dishes, coolers and even the napkins currently in the building are included in the asking price.

Tour the property yourself and just wait until you see the asking price!

Anchor Light Inn For Sale in Verona Beach

Anchor Light Inn for sale in Verona Beach

The listing is currently listed by Howard Hannah Real Estate Services at $299,000, with an estimated mortgage at $1,638/month.

