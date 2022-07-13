A Monroe county man is facing multiple charges after police say he kidnapped a person and threatened his victim with a gun.

The New York State Police says that the alleged victim in the incident notified police on Thursday, July 7, 2022 that the victim had been held by the suspect beginning on Saturday, July 2, 2022. According to a written release from the NYSP, “On July 2nd, 2022, Carl Lore II was involved in a domestic altercation at his residence, where he tied up a person and threatened them with an illegally possessed handgun.”

Investigators with the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations arrested 38-year-old Carl “CJ” Lore II of Pittsford, New York on Friday, July 8, 2022. He was arraigned in the Town of Pittsford Court and sent to the Monroe County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.

Lore II now faces the following charges:

Kidnapping in the Second Degree

Criminal Use of a Firearm in the First Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Assault in the Third Degree

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing

Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree

Menacing in the Second Degree

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation should call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

