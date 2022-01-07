Woman Escapes Harrowing Kidnapping, Torture, and Assault Ordeal
A man and woman from Gloversville face multiple charges, including kidnapping, after another woman was hospitalized yesterday.
State Police were called to a hospital in Amsterdam, New York just after 5:00pm on Thursday, January 6, 2022 after staff notified police that they “were treating an adult female who may have been the victim of a kidnapping.”
According to investigators 31-year-old Justin J. Wilson and 35-year-old Nicole K. Elmore allegedly kidnapped the victim and held her “captive for several days” at a house in the Fulton County Town of Perth. Police say that during the period of captivity Wilson and Elmore “physically and sexually abused the victim causing significant injuries. On January 6, 2022 the victim was being driven by Wilson through the city of Gloversville and was able to escape and seek help.”
The victim reportedly knew both Wilson and Elmore prior to the incident. According to a story by Paul Nelson in the Albany Times Union, Wilson is the estranged husband of the victim and subjected her to torture that included cutting off one of her fingers.
Through a joint effort between New York State Police and the Gloversville Police Department investigators were able to locate Wilson at a house in Gloversville and immediately taken into custody. Police say they found Elmore in a vehicle parked in a parking lot in Gloversville and was also taken into custody.
Both Wilson and Elmore were arraigned in the Town of Perth Court and sent to the Fulton County Correctional Facility. No bail was set for either one.
They are facing the following charges:
Justin J. Wilson:
- Kidnapping in the 1st Degree (Class A felony)
- Assault in the 1st Degree (Class B felony)
- Aggravated Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree (Class B felony)
Nicole K. Elmore:
- Kidnapping in the 1st Degree (Class A felony)
- Assault in the 1st Degree (Class B felony)
- Aggravated Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree (Class B felony)
The NYSP says that their investigation is continuing. As of this posting the victim is still hospitalized and being treated for her injuries.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: The post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police and law enforcement. All arrested persons are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]