Two Rochester residents are under arrest, facing multiple charges after police say a loaded gun was allegedly found in their car during a traffic stop.

The New York State Police says that they stopped a vehicle on North Clinton Avenue on Saturday, July 9, 2022. According to a written release, the NYSP says that while police were talking with the two people inside the vehicle, “troopers located a loaded 9 MM handgun with 9 live rounds.”

Photo Credit: New York State Police (July 2022) Photo Credit: New York State Police (July 2022) loading...

The two suspects were identified as 36-year-old Renaldo J. Napier and 30-year-old Dvonte D. Kennedy.

Napier and Dvonte were charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (for previous conviction)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (for defaced weapon)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

Both suspects were brought to the Monroe County Jail pending arraignment.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

