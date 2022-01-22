Gloversville Woman Faces Additional Charges, Including Attempted Murder, in Kidnapping and Torture Case
Following a continued investigation into an arrest made earlier this month, a Gloversville woman is now facing additional charges.
On Thursday, January 20, 2022 the New York State Police, after consulting with the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, arrested Nicole K. Elmore in connection with a kidnapping and assault that took place in Fulton County.
Original Story: Woman Escapes Harrowing Kidnapping, Assault, and Torture Ordeal
The victim in the case is reported to be the wife of Justin J. Wilson. The two were estranged. Investigators say that Nicole Elmore was Wilson's accomplice in the kidnapping and torture, with an intent to disfigure the victim. Both Elmore and Wilson were arrested earlier this month, with additional charges possible pending the police investigation.
According to a written release, New York "State Police investigators have determined that the incident continued into Montgomery County where the victim was transported by Elmore and Justin Wilson to the Knights Inn in Amsterdam."
Nicole K. Elmore was facing multiple charges including kidnapping, assault, and aggravated sexual abuse in Fulton County. She now faces the following charges stemming from the investigation with the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office:
- Attempted Murder in the 1st Degree
- Assault in the 1st Degree
- Aggravated Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree
- Unlawful Imprisonment
Elmore was arraigned in the Amsterdam City Court and sent to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information was available.]
Explore the Old Catskill Game Farm
11 Incredible And Famous Syracuse University Grads
Dangerous Car Wash Parking Lots In Buffalo
Every Country Artist Performing In Upstate NY In 2022
9 Most Underrated Places in New York State