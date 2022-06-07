Update- A Plane Did Not Crash In Upstate New York Near Cazenovia
An alleged airplane crash is currently being investigated in Upstate New York near Cazenovia.
Update As Of 10:36PM 6/7/2022
From an email from Samantha Field, Public Information Officer for Madison County:
Shortly after 8:20 PM on June 7, 2022, Madison County 911 received a call of a possible aircraft crash in Cazenovia, NY. Crews quickly arrived on scene to investigate the report. After a thorough investigation of the area, no aircraft was discovered. On scene were Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Cazenovia Fire Department, Madison County Office of Emergency Management, New York State Police, Manlius Fire Department, CAVAC, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE
The news started to get reported on Facebook with Madison County Fire Wire:
Caller states a jet went down in a field with large smoke"
Airports contacted for information. Nothing found yet. dispatch said Jet, sounds like the caller really didn’t know"
We will update this article with more information as it comes out. As of right now, this is a rumor on social media that is being actively investigated. This is still not a confirmed crash.
Updates As They Come In
As of 8:58PM, no crafts are missing on the radar per Hancock Airport.
As of 9:33PM, Cazenovia Fire Department has cleared and has left the scene to the police department.
As of 10:15PM, on the CNY Fire Facebook page, someone commented who was in that area:
I made it to the supposed scene, but no evidence of a plane crash from what I could see from the road. Just a large EMS presence and drones going up. Now that it's dark they should fly overhead with a FLIR and look for heat signatures. Not sure what they're capable of. It was getting pretty dark by time I arrived, I could see some smoke but nothing I'd consider a wreckage type smoke. More like a campfire.
This is still not a confirmed crash. As of 10:16PM, it doesn't appear that there is a crash in the area.
