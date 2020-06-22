Plane Crashes Into Building In The Town Of Lee

photo courtesy of NYS Police

State Police are investigating the crash of an Ultralight plane in the Town of Lee.

Police say the plane crashed into an unoccupied building at the East Centro Air Park on Valley Road just before 8:30 this morning.

They say 66-year old Ronald Richards, Jr of Blossvale was operating a single-engine Ultralight plane when an engine failure occurred.

Richards was airlifted by Mercy Flight helicopter to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with leg injuries.

He’s listed in stable condition.

State Police was assisted at the scene by Lee Fire Department and Amcare Ambulance.