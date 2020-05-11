Are you looking for some fun while you're still stuck at home? Open our station app now and play the Central New York Social Distance Scavenger Hunt with Lincoln Davies Building Supply!

It's so easy to participate, and honestly it will kill some time at home. How do you play?

Step 1- Download Our App

Don't have our app yet? Download it:

Download The WIBX 950 Mobile App

If you aready have our app, all you need to do is open it.

Step 2- Press The Scavenger Hunt Button

You will find a button labeled Scavenger Hunt on the homescreen of our app.

Step 3- Complete The Challenges

As of 5/11/2020, we have 55 challenges. You don't have to complete all of them, but the more you do complete, the more chances you have to win the grand prize of a $250 Lincoln Davies Building Supply gift card!

Check back on your app often now through May 31st as we may add more challenges! Here's a look at the current challenges:

Take A Photo Of A Room You Need Remodeled Take A Picture Of Your Garbage Truck Take A Picture Of You Finding A 4 Leaf Clover Take A Picture Of An Old Yearbook Take A Picture Of Your Stash Of Tp Take A Picture Of Your Favorite Concert Ticket Take A Picture Of Your Utica Club Stein Collection Take A Selfie Of You Eating A Cny Related Food Take A Picture Next To A Outdoor Thermometer Take A Selfie Talking To Inanimate Object Take A Selfie Playing A Game Take A Selfie Learning Something New Take A Selfie With Your 'new' Co-workers Take A Pic Of Your Favorite Quarantine Guilty Pleasure Tv Show Take A Selfie With Your Pet Rock Take A Selfie Of Your Bad Hair Take A Selfie In Your 'work Attire' Take A Selfie Showing Us How You Social Distance Take A Selfie With Your Carryout Or At A Drive Thru Take A Selfie Showing Us How You Stream This Radio Station! Join The Lincoln Davies Building Supply Text List Take A Selfie With You And Your Smart Speaker (Or Not So Smart Speaker) Any Speaker Will Do Take A Selfie On A Walk Take A Selfie Washing Your Hands Take A Selfie Sneezing Into Your Elbow Take A Selfie Sneezing Into A Tissue Take A Selfie Disinfecting A Surface (With A Little Sass) Take A Selfie Taking Your Temperature Take A Selfie In Your Home Office Take A Selfie With Hand Sanitizer Take A Selfie With Your Toilet Paper :) Or An Empty Roll :( Take A Pic Of A Photo Album Take A Pic Of A Nerd Take A Pic Of 20 Of Something Take A Pic Of A String Instrument Take A Pic Of A Brain Take A Pic Of Santa Claus Take A Pic Of A Ghost Take A Pic Of A Bird Flying Indoors Take A Pic Of Something That's The Color Puce Take A Pic Of A Mouse Trap Take A Pic Of A 90s Star Take A Pic Of An As Seen On Tv Item Take A Pic Of A Strawberry Poptart Head Over To The Virtual Lincoln Davies Building Supply Showroom Take A Pic Of A Jar Of Pickles Take A Pic Of A Stud Finder Take A Pic Of A Mullet Take A Pic Of A Monster Take A Pic Of Something You Made Take A Pic Of A Banana With A Face Like Lincoln Davies Building Supply On Facebook Take A Pic Of A Giant Eyeball Take A Pic Of The World Take A Selfie Under An Umbrella

Best of luck and have fun!