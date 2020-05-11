Play The Central New York Social Distance Scavenger Hunt
Are you looking for some fun while you're still stuck at home? Open our station app now and play the Central New York Social Distance Scavenger Hunt with Lincoln Davies Building Supply!
It's so easy to participate, and honestly it will kill some time at home. How do you play?
Step 1- Download Our App
Don't have our app yet? Download it:
If you aready have our app, all you need to do is open it.
Step 2- Press The Scavenger Hunt Button
You will find a button labeled Scavenger Hunt on the homescreen of our app.
Step 3- Complete The Challenges
As of 5/11/2020, we have 55 challenges. You don't have to complete all of them, but the more you do complete, the more chances you have to win the grand prize of a $250 Lincoln Davies Building Supply gift card!
Check back on your app often now through May 31st as we may add more challenges! Here's a look at the current challenges:
- Take A Photo Of A Room You Need Remodeled
- Take A Picture Of Your Garbage Truck
- Take A Picture Of You Finding A 4 Leaf Clover
- Take A Picture Of An Old Yearbook
- Take A Picture Of Your Stash Of Tp
- Take A Picture Of Your Favorite Concert Ticket
- Take A Picture Of Your Utica Club Stein Collection
- Take A Selfie Of You Eating A Cny Related Food
- Take A Picture Next To A Outdoor Thermometer
- Take A Selfie Talking To Inanimate Object
- Take A Selfie Playing A Game
- Take A Selfie Learning Something New
- Take A Selfie With Your 'new' Co-workers
- Take A Pic Of Your Favorite Quarantine Guilty Pleasure Tv Show
- Take A Selfie With Your Pet Rock
- Take A Selfie Of Your Bad Hair
- Take A Selfie In Your 'work Attire'
- Take A Selfie Showing Us How You Social Distance
- Take A Selfie With Your Carryout Or At A Drive Thru
- Take A Selfie Showing Us How You Stream This Radio Station!
- Join The Lincoln Davies Building Supply Text List
- Take A Selfie With You And Your Smart Speaker (Or Not So Smart Speaker) Any Speaker Will Do
- Take A Selfie On A Walk
- Take A Selfie Washing Your Hands
- Take A Selfie Sneezing Into Your Elbow
- Take A Selfie Sneezing Into A Tissue
- Take A Selfie Disinfecting A Surface (With A Little Sass)
- Take A Selfie Taking Your Temperature
- Take A Selfie In Your Home Office
- Take A Selfie With Hand Sanitizer
- Take A Selfie With Your Toilet Paper :) Or An Empty Roll :(
- Take A Pic Of A Photo Album
- Take A Pic Of A Nerd
- Take A Pic Of 20 Of Something
- Take A Pic Of A String Instrument
- Take A Pic Of A Brain
- Take A Pic Of Santa Claus
- Take A Pic Of A Ghost
- Take A Pic Of A Bird Flying Indoors
- Take A Pic Of Something That's The Color Puce
- Take A Pic Of A Mouse Trap
- Take A Pic Of A 90s Star
- Take A Pic Of An As Seen On Tv Item
- Take A Pic Of A Strawberry Poptart
- Head Over To The Virtual Lincoln Davies Building Supply Showroom
- Take A Pic Of A Jar Of Pickles
- Take A Pic Of A Stud Finder
- Take A Pic Of A Mullet
- Take A Pic Of A Monster
- Take A Pic Of Something You Made
- Take A Pic Of A Banana With A Face
- Like Lincoln Davies Building Supply On Facebook
- Take A Pic Of A Giant Eyeball
- Take A Pic Of The World
- Take A Selfie Under An Umbrella
Best of luck and have fun!