Play The Central New York Social Distance Scavenger Hunt

Jupiterimages/ThinkStock/TSM

Are you looking for some fun while you're still stuck at home? Open our station app now and play the Central New York Social Distance Scavenger Hunt with Lincoln Davies Building Supply!

It's so easy to participate, and honestly it will kill some time at home. How do you play?

 

Step 1- Download Our App

Don't have our app yet? Download it:

Download The WIBX 950 Mobile App

If you aready have our app, all you need to do is open it.

 

Step 2- Press The Scavenger Hunt Button

You will find a button labeled Scavenger Hunt on the homescreen of our app.

 

Step 3- Complete The Challenges

As of 5/11/2020, we have 55 challenges. You don't have to complete all of them, but the more you do complete, the more chances you have to win the grand prize of a $250 Lincoln Davies Building Supply gift card!

Check back on your app often now through May 31st as we may add more challenges! Here's a look at the current challenges:

  1. Take A Photo Of A Room You Need Remodeled
  2. Take A Picture Of Your Garbage Truck
  3. Take A Picture Of You Finding A 4 Leaf Clover
  4. Take A Picture Of An Old Yearbook
  5. Take A Picture Of Your Stash Of Tp
  6. Take A Picture Of Your Favorite Concert Ticket
  7. Take A Picture Of Your Utica Club Stein Collection
  8. Take A Selfie Of You Eating A Cny Related Food
  9. Take A Picture Next To A Outdoor Thermometer
  10. Take A Selfie Talking To Inanimate Object
  11. Take A Selfie Playing A Game
  12. Take A Selfie Learning Something New
  13. Take A Selfie With Your 'new' Co-workers
  14. Take A Pic Of Your Favorite Quarantine Guilty Pleasure Tv Show
  15. Take A Selfie With Your Pet Rock
  16. Take A Selfie Of Your Bad Hair
  17. Take A Selfie In Your 'work Attire'
  18. Take A Selfie Showing Us How You Social Distance
  19. Take A Selfie With Your Carryout Or At A Drive Thru
  20. Take A Selfie Showing Us How You Stream This Radio Station!
  21. Join The Lincoln Davies Building Supply Text List
  22. Take A Selfie With You And Your Smart Speaker (Or Not So Smart Speaker) Any Speaker Will Do
  23. Take A Selfie On A Walk
  24. Take A Selfie Washing Your Hands
  25. Take A Selfie Sneezing Into Your Elbow
  26. Take A Selfie Sneezing Into A Tissue
  27. Take A Selfie Disinfecting A Surface (With A Little Sass)
  28. Take A Selfie Taking Your Temperature
  29. Take A Selfie In Your Home Office
  30. Take A Selfie With Hand Sanitizer
  31. Take A Selfie With Your Toilet Paper :) Or An Empty Roll :(
  32. Take A Pic Of A Photo Album
  33. Take A Pic Of A Nerd
  34. Take A Pic Of 20 Of Something
  35. Take A Pic Of A String Instrument
  36. Take A Pic Of A Brain
  37. Take A Pic Of Santa Claus
  38. Take A Pic Of A Ghost
  39. Take A Pic Of A Bird Flying Indoors
  40. Take A Pic Of Something That's The Color Puce
  41. Take A Pic Of A Mouse Trap
  42. Take A Pic Of A 90s Star
  43. Take A Pic Of An As Seen On Tv Item
  44. Take A Pic Of A Strawberry Poptart
  45. Head Over To The Virtual Lincoln Davies Building Supply Showroom
  46. Take A Pic Of A Jar Of Pickles
  47. Take A Pic Of A Stud Finder
  48. Take A Pic Of A Mullet
  49. Take A Pic Of A Monster
  50. Take A Pic Of Something You Made
  51. Take A Pic Of A Banana With A Face
  52. Like Lincoln Davies Building Supply On Facebook
  53. Take A Pic Of A Giant Eyeball
  54. Take A Pic Of The World
  55. Take A Selfie Under An Umbrella

 

Best of luck and have fun!

 

 

Source: Play The Central New York Social Distance Scavenger Hunt
Filed Under: contests, vip
Categories: Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top