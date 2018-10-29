Poland Man Facing Charges After Incident Behind Propsect Tavern

A Poland man is in trouble with the law after allegedly being involved in an incident behind a tavern in Prospect, NY.

New York State Police

State Police say 25-year-old Gino Erb is accused of jumping on the back of a male patron at the bar and choking him until he could not breathe.

Erb is also accused of punching the victim numerous times in the head.

Erb has been charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Harassment. He will appear in Town of Trenton Court November 5th.