Police: 1870 Fountain Linked To Racetrack Founder Damaged

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Police are looking for a man suspected of vandalizing a nearly 150-year-old fountain linked to the founder of thoroughbred racing in Saratoga Springs.

Police say Tuesday that the Morrissey Fountain was pushed off its base overnight in Congress Park in downtown Saratoga. Police say the extent of the damage isn't known yet.

Police have released surveillance photos of a man being sought in the case.

Local historians say the fountain dates to 1870, when John Morrissey installed it outside his new casino, later renamed the Canfield Casino.

Morrissey was an Irish immigrant who grew up in Troy and became a champion prizefighter. He organized the first thoroughbred races in Saratoga in 1863 and opened Saratoga Race Course the following year.