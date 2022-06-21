Teens Arrested in Church Vandalism Case in Norwood

Arrests were made in two separate cases in Potsdam and Sinclairville, New York.

Two Teens Arrested in Church Vandalism Case

Police are releasing information about an arrest that was made earlier this month.

The New York State Police says that two 16-year-old juveniles were arrested following an investigation into the vandalism of a historic church in a village in the town of Potsdam, New York.

In a written release the NYSP says that troopers were called to the Dailey Ridge Presbyterian Church located at 411 Elliot Road in the village of Norwood, New York for a criminal mischief complaint.

A note on the church's Facebook page describes the house of worship as a "Welcoming country church, with small friendly congregation! Historic church heated by wood stoves in winter, and warm hearts in the summer."

Police say that the inside of the church was damaged, with the total cost of repairs estimated at between $5,000 and $10,000. The two teenagers, whose names are not being released because of their age, were arrested on June 10, 2022 for their alleged role in connection with the vandalism.

Each faces a charge of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree. Both were arraigned in the Saint Lawrence County Youth Court.

The church is designated as a historic landmark and is listed on the National Park Service's National Register of Historic Places.

Convicted Felon Charged with Weapon Possession

A Chautauqua county man is under arrest after police were called to the scene of a disturbance on Saturday night.

The New York State Police says that troopers from the Jamestown barracks and deputies from the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office were called to the Hillsides Estates Mobile Home Park on June 18, 2022.

The initial call was about a person, believed to be intoxicated, who was allegedly trying to fight people.

When police arrived the NYSP says "responding officers received information that... [the suspect] was a convicted felon and in possession of firearms."

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Aaron Raynor of Sinclairville, New York. Police say that their investigation confirmed that Raynor was a felon and did have two rifles in his possession.

He was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree. He was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to answer the charge in court next month.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. In cases where arrests have been made, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

