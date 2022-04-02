Two Onondaga county men are under arrest after a series of incidents.

New York State Police say troopers were flagged down by a woman who said tat she was being followed by a "suspicious vehicle" as she travelled from Beechwood Avenue onto Old Liverpool Road in Salina, New York at approximately 11:50pm on March 31, 2022.

The troopers are members of the Community Stabilization Unit (CSU).

According to a written release from the New York State Police, as the troopers tried to stop the car, the driver allegedly drove off and refused to stop.

A chase ensued and then ended as the vehicle headed toward the city of Syracuse.

Police say the car was located a few minutes later on Union Place, and the "occupants," according to police, "were seen fleeing on foot. Troopers in the area monitoring the pursuit responded to the scene and set up a perimeter. Two suspects were then quickly located and placed into custody without incident."

The NYSP says they found a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a high capacity magazine in an alleyway on Union Street.

The two suspects were identified as 25-year-old Nasir Z. Sherman of Syracuse and 24-year-old Joshua Brown-Coker, also of Syracuse.

Nasir Z. Sherman is charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2 nd degree (Class C felony)

degree (Class C felony) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4 th degree (Class C felony - meth)

degree (Class C felony - meth) Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd degree (Class D felony)

degree (Class D felony) Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Class E felony)

Resisting Arrest (Class A misdemeanor)

Sherman was then turned over to New York State Parole officers for violation of parole.

Joshua Brown-Coker is charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Class E felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7 th degree (Class A misdemeanor)

degree (Class A misdemeanor) Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3 rd degree (Class A misdemeanor)

degree (Class A misdemeanor) Resisting Arrest (Class A misdemeanor)

Brown-Coker was issued an appearance ticket and released.

Both are scheduled to answer charges in court at a later date.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

