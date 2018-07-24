Police: 3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Found In River
MILFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy who went missing from a home in upstate New York has drowned in the Susquehanna River.
New York State Police say the family reported Andrew Durkin missing a little before 3 p.m. Sunday from their seasonal residence in the Otsego County town of Milford, 60 miles (96 kilometers) southwest of Albany.
State troopers and the Otsego County Sheriff's Office conducted a search, alongside firefighters, emergency responders and civilians.
The boy was located by a state police underwater recovery team about 17 feet from a dock around 4:30 p.m. Troopers say resuscitation was attempted, but Andrew was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police on Monday ruled his death an accidental drowning.
Andrew, who has a twin brother, was from Gilboa in neighboring Delaware County.
This story has been corrected to say that drowning was in the Susquehanna River, not a lake.