Police Asking for Help Locating This Crime Stopper Wanted Person
The Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week is a 63-year-old male, who is wanted on sexual abuse charges in Oneida and Madison County.
According to Sgt. Mike Burgess, Police are looking for Claude C. Danboise following a warrant issued in Madison County Court. Danboise is wanted on charges of -
- Sexual Abuse 1st degree
- Forcible Touching
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Agency: Oneida City Police Department
Name: Claude C. Danboise
DOB: 06/11/1961 (63yo)
Descriptors: Caucasian, male, 5’6”, 130 lbs, bald, blue eyes
Location: LKA in area of Oneida and/or Syracuse, NY
Charges: Oneida City Court Arrest Warrant issued on 10/28/2024.
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Danboise, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
