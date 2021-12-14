A Belmont man is facing multiple charges after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” State Police barracks following his arrest for DWI.

New York State Police were called to State Route 244 in Ward after someone complained that an ATV was being driven on the road. Troopers determined that the driver was 23-year-old Jacob R. Sanford.

According to a written release, during the investigation troopers “observed that Sanford had the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath, slurred speech, glassy eyes and limited coordination. Sanford refused all Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.” He was subsequently arrested and, during processing, “provided a breath sample with a reportable value of .17% BAC.”

He was issued an appearance ticket with a December appearance date.

Later in the evening troopers were called to Willets Avenue in Belmont after receiving complaints that a male driver was “making threats to shoot up the State Police Barracks ad reported to be in possession of a long gun.” State Police caught up with the man, later identified as Sanford, and pulled him over “after observing multiple (traffic) violations.” Troopers say that he was, again, showing signs of apparent intoxication and they conducted the Standardized Field Sobriety tests which “indicated that he was intoxicated.”

Troopers say they found ammunition and two long guns – one of which was loaded – in the vehicle.

Sanford was arrested and later “provided a breath sample with a reportable value of .12 (%) BAC.” He is being held pending a future court appearance in Belmont in January. “All offenses,” State Police say, “were determined to be non-bailable.”

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. All persons arrested are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information was available.]

