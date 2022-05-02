What started as an attempt to stop someone for an alleged seatbelt violation ended with a lot more at stake.

According to a written released from the New York State Police troopers in Rochester tried to stop the driver of a 2021 GMC Terrain for a seatbelt violation in Rochester on Friday, April 29, 2022. Police say the driver "failed to comply and fled through multiple city streets and entered the town of Gates for a short period" of time.

As police chased the vehicle they say that a loaded 9mm handgun was tossed out of the car along with a loaded magazine and what was described as a small bag of cocaine.

The pursuit ended when the driver of the Terrain hit a previously uninvolved vehicle and a police car.

After the vehicle stopped police were able to take the driver and passengers "into custody after a brief struggle."

Inside the car there were four people - three adults and one 16-year-old juvenile.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Detaji Parris. The passengers are identified as 22-year-old Monzellius Sims, 30-year-old Sylvester C. Johnson, and the 16-year-old juvenile passenger whose name is not being released because of the passenger's age.

When the suspects were being taken into custody a trooper was hit in the face while trying "to gain control of suspect." The NYSP says another trooper suffered a hand injury during the incident as well.

Parris now faces the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree

two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (for high capacity magazines)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (for a prior conviction)

Assault in the 2nd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree

Passenger Mozellius Sims now faces the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree

two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (for high capacity magazines)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (for a prior conviction)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree

Passenger Sylvester C. Johnson now faces the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree

two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (for high capacity magazines)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (for prior conviction)

Assault in the 2nd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree

The 16-year-old juvenile passenger faces the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree

two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (for high capacity magazines)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree

Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- May 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 05/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

