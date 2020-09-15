Police Continue To Investigate 1989 Murder Of Syracuse Woman

It’s "Cold Case Tuesday" and State Police continue to investigate the 1989 homicide of 29-year old Rose Marie Cartner Snyder of Syracuse.

Snyder’s body was found on March 19, 1989 in a wooded area near Crumb Hill Road in the Town of DeRuyter by two youths who were tapping maple trees.

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be strangulation.

Numerous pieces of evidence were found at the scene.

Police say to date, hundreds of leads have been followed up and the case remains unsolved.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact State Police in Oneida at (315) 366-6000.

NYS Police