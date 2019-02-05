State Police Continue To Investigate Missing Persons Case

It's Cold Case Tuesday and State Police are continuing to investigate a 28-year-old missing persons case out of Oneida County.

16-year old Mark Seelman of Remsen and his 18-year old friend Douglas Goodwin were last seen on September 19th, 1990 at a bar called DJ's on Martin Street in Rome.

Neither Seelman nor Goodwin have been seen since then.

The last time Seelman was seen was the Friday before the sighting at DJ’s Bar.

Seelman’s mother said Mark got off the school bus that afternoon, said he was going shopping with friends and would be back by the next day to help her around the house.

When Seelman didn’t show over the weekend, his mother figured he had slept over at his friend’s house. His mother waited to see if he’d get off the school bus Monday afternoon, then again Tuesday but he still didn’t show.

At that point, Seelman’s mother went to the State Police barracks in Remsen to report her son missing.

Goodwin was a transient and didn’t live with his parents. Goodwin is not considered a missing child since he was legally an adult and not being home was not unusual.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call State Police Troop D Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.

NYS Police