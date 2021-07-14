State Police say they confiscated fentanyl and heroin, crack cocaine, a stolen AR-15 assault style rifle and approximately $12,000 in cash, among other items after pulling over a couple in a Uhaul van.

It began with a traffic stop near First North Street in Syracuse.

Troopers say after speaking with the driver of the Uhaul, the man took off and led police on a brief vehicle chase. He would abruptly stop the van and flee on foot, police said. In the van, officers say they located 30 grams of Fentanyl and Heroin, approximately 6 grams of crack cocaine, as well as a loaded .40 caliber pistol magazine. Officers say the drugs were 'packaged for sale.'

Other officers who responded to the scene witnessed the Uhaul driver, Anthony Glenn, exiting another vehicle, then enter a home on Carbon Street. Ultimately, officers were able to talk Glenn out of the home without further incident and he was taken into custody. Police say a search of the second vehicle Glenn was scene exiting, and the home he entered, they found a .223 caliber AR15 assault rifle, two high capacity AR15 magazines, .223 caliber ammunition, and over $12,000 in cash.

Glenn faces a slew of charges, including multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, fleeing a police officer, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration.

Meanwhile, a passenger in the Uhaul van, 25-year-old Kimmie Cook, faces charges of criminal Possession of an assault rifle, two counts of criminal possession of a high capacity magazine, along with criminal possession of stolen property.

Drone Photos of Westernville Tornado Damage

15 Sports Figures from the Utica-Rome Area A lot of big names in the sports world come from the Mohawk Valley and the Utica-Rome area.