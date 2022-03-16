Police are asking for help from the public finding several people wanted for questioning in connection with several scams in the New York.

The suspects are accused of conducting quick change scams and sleight of hand jewelry thefts. The New York State Police says that the individuals identified are suspected of being a part of a Roma organized crime group that travels around the world.

At least four incidents have been documented in Western and Central New York. All took place at businesses that are located near an interstate roadway.

In a quick change scam the purchaser attempts to confuse a cashier - usually an inexperienced one - by distracting him or her while paying for a small items with a large bill.

Police say the man pictured below (with the pouch circled) allegedly purchased electronic items from Walmart and, during the transaction, "...confused

the employee while paying for the item by telling them he wanted the change in a different way and stole $1,600 in each transaction. The males were seen leaving in a black Chrysler minivan."

The suspects allegedly targeted a Walmart in Erie County located at 3290 Sheridan Drive on January 25, 2022 at approximately 11:30am and on January 26, 2022 at approximately 8:30pm.

A Walmart in Ontario County was allegedly robbed on January 28, 2022 at 12:28pm. That store is located at 4238 Recreation Drive in Canandaigua.

Later in the afternoon on January 28, 2022 - at approximately 3:15pm - an M&T Bank in the Elbridge area of Onondaga County was robbed as well.

Anyone with information that could be helpful to the investigation is asked to call the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at: (585) 398.4100.

Calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers. All tips to Crime Stoppers are 100% confidential.

Anyone with information that could be helpful to the investigation is asked to call the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at: (585) 398.4100.

Calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers. All tips to Crime Stoppers are 100% confidential.

Telephone tips, e-mail, and messages may also be left anonymously with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. All suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

