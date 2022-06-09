Police are asking for help from the public identifying the driver of a car that allegedly hit a motorcyclist on the side of the road.

Emergency responders were called to I-87 southbound in Greenburgh, New York at approximately 9:40pm on Saturday, June 4, 2022 for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle.

When troopers arrived they learned that a passenger car hit a motorcycle that was stopped on the right shoulder of the Exit 7A off-ramp of I-87 southbound.

According to a written release from the New York State Police, "a dark colored sedan stuck the motorcycle, causing the operator to be ejected and land in the roadway. The sedan fled the scene."

The NYSP says that two drivers who were passing by then stopped to pull the motorcyclist to safety. They rendered first aid while waiting for emergency responders to arrive. The driver of the motorcycle was brought to the hospital. Police say he was being treated for injuries to his legs. The injuries are described by police as "serious."

The investigation is continuing. The identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been publicly released.

Police are asking witnesses, anyone with dashcam footage, or persons with information that may be helpful to the investigation to call police. They NYSP's Tarrytown barracks can be reached at: (914) 332.6700. The Thruway Operation Center may be reached at: (866) 833.2980.

Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

