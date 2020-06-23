Rt. 12 in Boonville Closed Following Motorcycle Crash [UPDATE]
The northbound and southbound lanes of Route 12 in the Town of Remsen are closed Tuesday afternoon as authorities investigation a serious motorcycle accident.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office the portion of road closed in between Josyln Road and Road and Dustin Road.
The Sheriff's Office characterized the accidents as a serious personal injury, single motorcycle accident.
WIBX will provide more information as it becomes available.
UPDATE: Route 12 between Joslyn Road and and Dustin Road is re-open to traffic.
