New York State Police say a man seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle on County Route 17 in Oswego County earlier this month has died from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Fifty-one-year-old Ronald Flower Jr. of Central Square, NY was hospitalized at Upstate University Hospital since the July 8th crash. Investigators say Flower was traveling on Route 17 in the Oswego County town of Redfield at a high rate of speed just at 6:00 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a right turn, crossed the lane of travel and hit and earth embankment.

Flower succumbed to his injuries on July 22, state police officials said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

