Authorities are hoping that members of the public step forward with information regarding a shots fired incident that took place in Utica on Tuesday.

Officers with the Utica Police Department were called at approximately 9:15pm on July 12, 2022 to the 1300 block of South Street for a complaint about shots fired in the area.

1300 Block of State Street in Utica, New York via Google Maps (July 2022) 1300 Block of State Street in Utica, New York via Google Maps (July 2022) loading...

When police arrived on the scene they say that they found "several spent shell casings in the roadway." Witnesses said that several people had run away and through nearby yards in the neighborhood after the shots were allegedly fired.

As investigators were processing evidence in the South Street incident, officers were also called to St. Elizabeth's Hospital to investigate a case of a gunshot victim who had walked into the hospital.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified at this time, appeared to have been shot near his knee.

Police do not know if the shots fired incident and the gunshot victim case are related and say they are still investigating both alleged crimes.

Get our free mobile app

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit are asking anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact law enforcement.

Witnesses, anyone with surveillance footage, or those with information that may be helpful to the investigation should call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Stars Who Were Convicted or Charged With Crimes Here are 25 celebrities who have been convicted or charged with crimes, ranging from minor felonies to serious offenses.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

