In separate cases a Middletown man was arrested for attempted murder following an alleged assault at a storage facility and a Bronx man was charged with possession of stolen property after allegedly driving a stolen car in Croton-on-Hudson.

Middletown Man Charged with Attempted Murder

A Middletown man is under arrest after police responded to a report of a "serious assault" on February 18, 2022.

New York State Police from the Wappinger barracks were called to the EZ Storage Facility on Route 9D in Fishkill at approximately 8:45am after being dispatched by the Dutchess County 911 emergency center.

When they arrived they found a male victim who was brought to Westchester Medical Center by Beacon Voluntary Ambulance Services with injuries that were described as "serious."

A male suspect was taken into custody "without further incident," according to police. Police say there was no danger to the community from the suspect as the incident appears to have been isolated.

The victim, identified as 66-year-old Tarek C. Hardanger of Fishkill, was last listed in critical condition at Westchester Medical Center.

Police are charging the suspect, 46-year-old Jamal A. Alsayes of Middletown, with Attempted Murder in the 1st Degree. Alsayes was arraigned and sent to the Dutchess County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to answer the charge in court on February 23, 2022 at 9:30am.

Stolen Car Recovered

A Bronx man is under arrest after police say he was driving a stolen car.

New York State Police say they received a tip from the Westchester County Real Time Crime Center (WCRTCC) on February 21, 2022 at approximately 10:00am about a stolen 2018 Toyota Camry.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle on Route 9 in the village of Croton-on-Hudson. The driver, identified as 21-year-old Angel Gomez of the Bronx was allegedly driving the stolen vehicle and was subsequently arrested.

Gomez was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree, a Class E felony. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to answer the charge in the Croton-on-Hudson court at a later date. He was then turned over to the New York Police Department for an investigation that the NYSP says is pending in New York City.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and the information herein is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information on either case is available.|

Police In New York Need Help Solving 7 Cold Cases Of Murdered Children

This New York Airbnb Features a Massive Indoor Pool for Guests You don't find a lot of places that have access to an indoor pool, but this Airbnb crosses off that requirement you may have. This year round indoor pool house is 2000 square feet located in the lower Adirondacks of New York. Check it out below.

TAKE A TOUR: This Former Day Spa is For Sale in Westmoreland The former Time for Me Day Spa building is for sale at 7201 State Route 5 in Westmoreland. Take a look inside. Would you consider it for your next home, or maybe a new business venture?