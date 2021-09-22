Police Need Help in Finding This Wanted Person of the Week

The Rome City Police Department is looking for a 29-year-old male on allegations of domestic abuse, as part of this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Crime Stoppers is a non-profit that accepts anonymous tips on crime in local neighborhoods.

According to Detective Kevin James of the Rome Police Department, police are looking for Pablo L. Palacious of Rome, on charges of Criminal Contempt 2nd, and 2 charges of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing. Detective James says it's believed the incidents occurred from two separate domestic allegations from November 2020 and January of 2021.

WANTED BY ROME CITY POLICE

Name: Pablo L Palacios, 29

DOB: 8/7/1992

Description: 5’11, 220 lbs.

Police are asking for calls to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Police added a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Palacios, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

