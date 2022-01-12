Police Need Help Solving Hadley Town Hall Burglary

Police are still investigating after a local town hall was burglarized.

The exact day and time of the burglary is not known since the incident was not discovered until January 10, 2022 when New York State Police were called to the Hadley Town Hall building to investigate.

It is believed that the incident occurred some time over the weekend but police cannot say for certain at this time.

The NYSP says that they were called at approximately 6:30pm on Monday.

Troopers say that their "preliminary investigation determined a suspect or suspects broke a front window to enter the town hall and damaged a display case inside."

Hadley Town Hall Photo Credit: Google Maps (image capture November 2015) via Google Maps 2022Hadley Town Hall Photo Credit: Google Maps (image capture November 2015) via Google Maps 2022

Police say that several items from the display case were taken. Among the stolen items were military memorabilia and awards. Specific items stolen were not disclosed.

No injuries were reported and police say the investigation is continuing.

Residents and businesses that might have surveillance video are being asked to review the footage for any information that may prove helpful to the investigation. Authorities are asking anyone with information on the break-in, robbery, or insight that might be important to the investigation is asked to call New York State Police Troop G at: (518) 783.3211. Calls may be kept confidential.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information was available.]

