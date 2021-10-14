The Oneida City Police Department is looking for a duo this week on arrest warrants for larcenies, which police say they committed together, according to Sgt Mike Burgess.

41 year old Jose A. Rodriguez and Ingrid T. Iiert-Laporte, also 41, are last known to be staying ion Rome, Albany or Rochester, according to police. Burgess says the pair may also be wanted by other police agencies, including Rome Police.

According to police, both are wanted on 3 arrest warrants each for the larcenies. Burgess says that the pair have been added to Oneida City's list of the 10 Most Wanted by Police.

WANTED BY ONEIDA CITY POLICE

Name: Jose A. Rodriguez

DOB: 12/11/1979

Race: Hispanic

Height: 5’ 01”

Weight: 130 lbs

Charge: 3 warrants for Larcenies

Name: Ingrid T. Ilert-Laporte

DOB: 04/16/1980

Race: Hispanic

Height: 5’ 07”

Weight: 125 lbs

Charge: 3 warrants for Larcenies

Police are asking for calls to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Police added a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Rodriguez or Ilert-Laporte, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

