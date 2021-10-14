Police Need Your Help In Finding This Duo. Have You Seen Them?
The Oneida City Police Department is looking for a duo this week on arrest warrants for larcenies, which police say they committed together, according to Sgt Mike Burgess.
41 year old Jose A. Rodriguez and Ingrid T. Iiert-Laporte, also 41, are last known to be staying ion Rome, Albany or Rochester, according to police. Burgess says the pair may also be wanted by other police agencies, including Rome Police.
According to police, both are wanted on 3 arrest warrants each for the larcenies. Burgess says that the pair have been added to Oneida City's list of the 10 Most Wanted by Police.
WANTED BY ONEIDA CITY POLICE
Name: Jose A. Rodriguez
DOB: 12/11/1979
Race: Hispanic
Height: 5’ 01”
Weight: 130 lbs
Charge: 3 warrants for Larcenies
Name: Ingrid T. Ilert-Laporte
DOB: 04/16/1980
Race: Hispanic
Height: 5’ 07”
Weight: 125 lbs
Charge: 3 warrants for Larcenies
Police are asking for calls to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Rodriguez or Ilert-Laporte, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.