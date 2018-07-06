Police: NY Man Charged In Double Shooting That Left Man Dead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York say a Rochester man shot two people, killing a 42-year-old man.

Rochester police say 49-year-old Joseph Boykins has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in the early Wednesday shooting. WHEC-TV reports police discovered two victims at the scene: Michael Earlsey and a 28-year-old woman.

Boykins pleaded not guilty in court Thursday and was remanded to county jail without bail.

Police say Boykins was previously in a relationship with the woman.