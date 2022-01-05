Police: R&B Singer Derulo Involved in Vegas Resort Scuffle

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say R&B entertainer Jason Derulo was involved in a scuffle with two people at a Las Vegas Strip resort, but he was not arrested or given a summons.

Las Vegas police said in a statement that an altercation was reported after 2 a.m. Tuesday at a night club at the Aria resort.

Emails to Derulo's agent and manager seeking comment were not immediately returned Tuesday.

Media reports including video posted on celebrity website TMZ said the singer, dancer and TikTok star struck at least one person after someone cursed him and called him by the name of another musician. Police said no one wanted to press charges.

