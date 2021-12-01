Police Say Herkimer Man Sexually Abused Young Girl Over Several Years
A Herkimer man is facing numerous charges after a lengthy investigation into allegations that he sexually abused a young girl over the course of several years.
Herkimer Police say 50-year-old David Balderston was forcing the child, who was under the age of 13, to perform sexual acts on him, and also had sex with the girl.
Balderston is facing the following charges:
- Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child
- Rape
- Criminal Sexual ActSexuall
- Sex Abuse
- Sexual Misconduct.
- Forcible Touching
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
He’s being held in the Herkimer County jail without bail.
Police say the investigation is continuing and additional charges may be possible.
