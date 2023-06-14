Police Searching for Upstate NY Man Wanted on Felony Charges
Authorities in Upstate New York are searching for a 51-year-old man as part of the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.
Utica Police say they're looking for Terrence Maybanks of Utica after four warrants were issued for his arrest in Utica City Court.
Police say, Terrence Maybanks is wanted by the Utica Police Department for an arrest warrant for Aggravated Criminal Contempt (class D felony) stemming from a domestic assault that occurred in January of 2022.
He is also wanted for open warrants for Criminal Contempt in the first degree (class E felony), Criminal Contempt in the second degree (class A misdemeanor), and Aggravated Harassment in the second degree stemming from additional domestic incident that police say occurred in the City of Utica.
Maybanks is also currently wanted by the Amsterdam Police Department for a failure to appear bench warrant.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
- Name: Terrence Maybanks
- Black Male, 51 years of age
- Unknown
- Brown Eyes
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Maybanks, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]