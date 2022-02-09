Quiet Down! Police Cracking Down on Snowmobiles With Modified Mufflers
It's not just vehicles police set up checkpoints for. It's snowmobiles too. They're looking for any safety concerns and anyone violating the modified muffler law in New York, one of the major complaints from landowners.
Sheriff's deputies teamed up with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Police to inspect snowmobiles for modified mufflers, registrations, and other snowmobile safety concerns.
Herkimer/Oneida County
Rangers assisted the Town of Webb Police with an evening enforcement patrol, focusing on safe highway crossings in the town of Forestport and speed enforcement in the town of Florence.
Wyoming County
Over 100 snowmobiles went through a checkpoint at a crossing in the Town of Sheldon, New York. Several tickets were issued, primarily for the modified exhausts.
SLEEP Act
Modified mufflers are illegal in New York state, on snowmobiles and vehicles. The new Stop Loud and Excessive Exhaust Pollution (Sleep) Act raised the maximum fine from $250 to $1,000 for loud or modified exhaust systems.
The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office has received numerous complaints from landowners who allow the trail system on their property along with their neighbors regarding loud and modified exhausts, particularly at night.
Without the cooperation and permission from the landowners, the trail system will be significantly impacted or worst case scenario- shut down. Please keep your snowmobiles with their factory exhaust systems so the trails are enjoyable for all.
Off Trails
There have also been several complaints regarding snowmobiles not staying on the marked trails. Not just in Wyoming County either. The Route S75B trail in Deerfield recently closed from the covered bridge at Junction 111 heading west until Junction 43 because of disrespectful riders veering off the trail.
"At the end of the day, the trails are on private property, and respect for that property must be as maintained as the trail itself," the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department reminded riders.