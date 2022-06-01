DEC Needs Your Help To Make This Adirondack Paradise Open To Everyone

Attention all snowmobilers, hunters, and anglers. Check out these plans in store for a huge piece of land in Upstate New York.

The Department of Environmental Conservation is looking for public comment on a draft recreation management plan for a large chunk of land in Herkimer County. The plan would turn the Three Lakes Tract Conservation Easement in the Town of Webb more easily accessible to hunters and snowmobilers alike.

The Three Lakes Tract (TLT) is 3,350 acres of commercially managed forest land, named after the three lakes on the property. Those would be the Hitchcock, Grass and Moose ponds.

The proposed draft plans to make a number of things available:

Snowmobile Trails

This would total to nearly 5 miles of new, openly accessible snowmobiling trails on the property. A great opportunity for some winter fun in Upstate NY.

Hiking Trails

The land would connect hiking trails from McCarty Road in the Indpendence River Wild Forest to all three ponds on the TLT. That's 4.4 miles on the easement, 2.9 miles on the existing snowmobile trails and 1.5 miles will be newly constructed.

Camping Locations

Three primitive campsites will be established near each pond. An Accessible Campsite for People with Disabilities (ACPWD) will be set up near Blue Pond.

Hunting, Fishing, and Trapping

Being that the property is so large and heavily covered in trees, in makes the perfect place for hunters to go out during the season. The three ponds also give way to great fishing opportunities as well.

Kayaking & Canoeing

The ponds will create a new opportunity for people to paddle around during the summer.

Public comment is open until July 1st. Anyone can submit their comments by emailing the DEC or mailing it to Matthew Novac at 7327 State Route 812, Lowville, NY 13367.

