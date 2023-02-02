Police Surround Noyes Street Convenience Store After Shots Fired

Police in Utica have surrounded a convenience store on Noyes Street on the city's west side, after shots were reported at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to police.

Police say there is one victim, a female, who was shot in the lower extremity near Fred's Dar-Del on Noyes Street. Witnesses say the woman was taken to a local hospital.

Fred's Dari-Del on Noyes Street in Utica. Apple Maps Fred's Dari-Del on Noyes Street in Utica. Apple Maps loading...

According to Sgt. Mike Curley, it was reported that a male subject is still inside the market. Police have the building surrounded and are using a speaker system to attempt communication. Curley says that Utica police have the building surrounded and are trying to confirm whether the man is inside, and/or alive.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

