UPD Arrest Man For Tuesday Afternoon Shooting on Kemble Street

Utica Police have made an arrest in Tuesday afternoon's shooting on Kemble Street that left a woman injured.

Cops charged 42-year-old Tyrrell Royster, of Utica, with attempted murder in the second-degree and various weapons related offenses.

Tyrrell Royster age 42 of Utica, NY. Booking photo via Utica Police Department

First responders were called to the 1400 block of Kemble Street on at around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday where a woman was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound. Police say the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

It wasn't long after that a Be On The Lookout (BOLO) alert helped locate Royster and investigators say a loaded .40 caliber handgun was found inside his vehicle.