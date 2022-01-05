A group of four faces charges in an alleged assault and robbery that took place in Utica in December.

Utica Police say that they were called to the scene of a reported robbery on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

According to the UPD several young men allegedly followed a man down York Street and approached him on the 1200 block. The victim said that the young men hit him physically "with their feet fists, and a 2x4 piece of wood." The UPD says the men then removed his wallet, more than $1,400 in cash, and other items while they were striking him. After they robbed him they fled the scene on foot.

It was initially believed that those involved were juveniles, and the UPD therefore assigned the Juvenile Aid Unit to the case. Surveillance video was collected from the area and it was learned that following the incident several young men went to a local store to purchase "numerous items with hundred dollar bills."

While watching the surveillance video the investigator recognized at least two of the suspects in the video from prior exchanges with police. Police say they were also able to identify another suspect who was at the store.

The Criminal Investigations Division began to assist with the case once it was discovered that one of the suspects was over the age of 18. Investigators spoke with a total of four suspects and, according to a release from the UPD, "each party made admissions to their involvement in the crime."

Derrick Conover Photo Credit: Utica Police Department January 2022

The three young men who are under the age of 18 are not being identified. The fourth, police say, was 20-year-old Derrick Conover. All four are being charged with Robbery in the 2nd Degree.

Utica Police say the victim suffered "minor injuries" and is expected to be ok.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. All arrested persons are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.]

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.

[carbongallery id="616dc764596bab525e290727”]