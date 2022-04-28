A former candidate for Oneida County executive has lost in court, again.

Dave Gordon lost a defamation case brought by a former county employee for public statements and accusations he made against the victim while running for county executive in 2019. Last October, Gordon was ordered to pay nearly $400,000 dollars in damages for his unfounded claims of an inappropriate relationship between his political opponent and the victim.

Earlier this month, Gordon's appeal to dismiss the liability ruling made by a New York State Supreme Court Judge was dismissed, WIBX has learned.

The victim was represented in the case by the law firm of Brindisi, Murad, Brindisi & Pearlman, who says it is possible another appeal could be filed relating to the damages portion of the case.

"The judge awarded the plaintiff nearly $400,000 and we are actively pursing Mr. Gordon to satisfy that judgement," Anthony Brindisi told WIBX 950.

Following his loss in that 2019 election for county executive, Gordon relocated to the state of South Carolina. Despite his new zip code, the ex-Oneida County legislator had announced plans to run for Oneida County clerk in the upcoming November election. But, Gordon failed to file any designation petitions to be formally considered a candidate for the office.

WIBX 950 has reached out to Gordon for comment. He has not replied as of this posting.

UPDATE: 4/29/22 2:29PM



David Gordon has released the following statement on the ruling:

“The judiciary in New York is just as corrupt as the political system itself. I plan to appeal this decision to the NY Court of Appeals. This appeal was dismissed on a technicality and was not deemed meritless nor was the evidence even considered by the court. There are two other appeals pending, one of which is for the damages of over $400,000 awarded in a sham trial to McCann and the other is thousands of dollars awarded to the Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara for having been compelled to give testimony and the court having awarded an unprecedented amount to a public official which is consistent with public corruption. Let me be clear, this will not go away for the parties involved. “God opens doors that no man can shut, and He shuts doors that no man can open”. This door is wide open and regardless of who controls the court, this match is far from over. It wasn’t the crime that got Nixon, it was the coverup”

