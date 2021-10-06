Popular Boonville Musician And Fulton Chain Gang Member Passes Away Suddenly

If you've seen the Fulton Chain Gang perform live, you very well may have seen this man on stage playing music.

David Wawrzyniak, bass player for Fulton Chain Gang, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 3rd at the age of 65. David was a man that many would was just a downright great guy. In a world were we don't have quite so many of those souls anymore, a true gem of a human has been lost.

Wawrzyniak also with his time and devotion to music has touched many people, and not only though his instrument. Bob Plunkett, also a former member of the Fulton Chain Gang, spoke about one of his fondest memories involving Dave.

We started practicing during the middle of the week, all weekend, Friday, Saturday, Sunday. We came up with 3 tunes. Dave said we need more. So we got some more tunes, six tunes. We went to the State Fair and won the competition for best country act. We only had been playing for a few days. If not for some other band playing "Freebird" we would have done the same with the rock competition too. - Bob Plunkett

That was back in the mid-1970s according to Plunkett. That shows exactly how good and respected Wawrzyniak was. To start practicing just a few days prior and then winning. Originally playing the guitar, eventually he would pick up the bass and one of many things he excelled at.

He wasn't a bass player when I met him, he was a guitar player. But, he is going to be remembered as the best bass player around. - Bob Plunkett

Wawrzyniak also played with many other area staple bands like Stumble Weed, Mill Creek Band, Naughty Pine Band, and the Nelson Brothers Band. Visitation for him will be in Boonville at Trainor Funeral Home on Friday, October, 8th from 4 pm to 7 pm.

To read David's full obituary, click here.

