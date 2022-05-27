Popular Central NY Park Unveils New Adult Fitness Playground

Getting exercise outdoors is something a lot of Central New Yorkers enjoy doing when the weather is nice. We've been graced with some pretty beautiful temperatures and sunshine the past two weeks. Now, patrons of one city in the area get to enjoy the outdoors for exercise more thanks to a grant to promote physical fitness.

The City of Oswego recently unveiled their new adult outdoor fitness court at Breitbeck Park. Mayor Billy Barlow held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the grand opening.

I’m so pleased today to open the new outdoor fitness court at Breitbeck Park as we continue to add free, public amenities and attractions. Promoting health and wellness in our community is critically important, now more than ever, following the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to CNY Central, the $150,000 project was funded through the city’s American Rescue Plan Funding allocation, city officials announced. It’s a featured part of the 2022 initiative launched by the National Fitness Campaign which also gave the city a $30,000 grant for the project.

Bringing an outdoor fitness court to Breitbeck Park will provide a free, accessible space to exercise or host group fitness activities and exercise classes for individuals, organizations, and clubs within the community.

The court is home to thirty individual pieces of equipment including push rings, pull rings, push ladders, box jumps, lunge steps and more. Members of the Oswego community are already expressing how happy they are about the addition.

The park is free and open to all. Are you excited about this new addition? Do you wish your town/city would implement something like this? Let us know inside our station app.

