Popular CNY Restaurant Adds Skating Rink in Backyard

Outside skating is coming to Babe's at Harbor Point in Utica! They now have their very own outdoor rink out behind the restaurant. Skaters of all ages are welcome and the best part, it's free.

Starting Monday at 11 am, the rink is available for open skate. As long as you bring your own skates, you can come whenever you want 7 days a week. Not only is it FREE for everyone, but kids 12 and under get free hot chocolate all day as well.

Babe's isn't the only place to skate outdoors in the region. There are multiple rinks to visit in New York State. All you have to do is take a trip up north to Lake Placid or east to Clinton Square in Syracuse.

Olympic Speed Skating Oval, Lake Placid

Skate like an Olympian in the Olympic Speed Skating Oval in Lake Placid. The Oval has been reconstructed to improve access the all other Olympic Center facilities and meet international competition standards. They have also added new LED lighting, an Adirondack-style Oval Building for first aid, and upgraded refrigeration.

Clinton Square Ice Rink, Syracuse

The ice rink at Clinton Square in Syracuse also makes a return for the season. The rink was opened back in 2001. It continues to be a top spot to visit in the region, with over 20,000 visitors each year. Anyone 12 and under must be joined by a parent or guardian.

