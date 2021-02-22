Portion of Route 26 Closed, Tractor Trailer Slides into Pole
A portion of Route 26 in the town of Lee is closed this afternoon following an accident involving a tractor trailer, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.
The rig slid off the road and struct a telephone pole. No injuries have been reported, however, Route 26 between Struen Road and Strokes Road is closed to allow National Grid to make repairs to the police. It's estimated the work could take four to six hours to complete, officials said.
The accident was reported just before 12:30 on Monday afternoon.
