The Madison County Health Department is reporting a possible COVID-19 public exposure.

Members of the public who visited the Walmart on Genesee Street in Oneida on July 30th from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. are asked to watch for symptoms of COVID-19 to develop through August 13th.

Officials say the person infected with coronavirus was wearing a face covering while in Walmart.

For more information, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov.