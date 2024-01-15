Potentially Rabid Fox Attacks 3 People, Still Being Sought in Rome

The Oneida County Health Department and Rome Police are searching for a potentially rabid fox that attacked three people.

Latest Incident

Officials from the health department and local police say 3 people were attacked by the potentially rabid fox around the Mohawk River and Black River Boulevard area over the weekend.

It's unknown, but suspected, at this time that the fox was rabid because it is still on the loose. Police and health department officials are actively searching for the animal, which will be euthanized.

Kimberly Fisher, who runs the Arctic Fox Daily wildlife rehab in Upstate New York, explained on a recent TikTok video that rabies testing cannot be done on live animals. The only way to positively test for rabies is by sampling an animal's brain tissue and not through a blood draw.

Because the fox in Rome is suspected of rabies, the three individuals have received post-exposure prophylaxis. The health department is also urging those who may have had contact with the fox to contact the OC Health Department and seek medical attention.

Said the health department, "Rabies is a deadly disease, and if you become exposed, it is vital to get appropriate care to avoid contracting rabies."

Additionally, authorities are also urging pet owners to ensure their pets' rabies vaccine is up to date amid a troubling rise of this deadly disease in the area.

Rabies on the Rise in New York

County officials are strongly urging residents to learn how to recognize a potentially rabid animal and to teach their children to never play with unknown animals either wild or domestic.

Madison County Department of Health's Aaron Lazzara warned, "We are seeing more rabid animals this year than the last two years combined."

Additionally, officials urged pet owners to be aware of the growing number of reports of wild animals infected with rabies and ensure their pets are protected. Recently in Herkimer County, a family dog killed a rabid raccoon.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, wildlife accounts for over 90 percent of all reported rabies cases.

Skunks, foxes, raccoons, coyotes, and bats make up the majority of rabies cases in the United States, but the disease is capable of infecting horses, ferrets, cattle and other warm-blooded animals.

Rabies is transmitted through direct contact with an infected animal through its saliva or nervous system tissue. People can get infected if bitten from a rabid animal.

The Oneida County Health Department warned:

If you see an animal, wild or stray, with these signs, do not approach it and stay away. If any animal is acting strangely, call your local animal control officer for help. If you are concerned you may have been exposed to a rabid animal or find a bat in your home, call Oneida County Health Department for guidance.

Signs and symptoms of the disease include drooling or foaming from the mouth, abnormal or aggressive behavior, paralysis, seizures, difficulty swallowing, and self-mutilation.

The disease is always fatal, which is why officials stress the importance of vaccinating your pets against rabies. It's also the law.

What's New York's law on rabies vaccines?

New York mandates all pet owners vaccinate their dogs, cats, and ferrets by the time they're 4-months old.

Even if you have an indoor only pet, vaccinating it will protect your animal if it ever slips outside and encounters a sick animal.

Per Herkimer County officials:

Herkimer County Public Health would like to remind the public to please check your pets’ rabies vaccination records to make sure that they are up to date. If they are not up to date, make an appointment with their vet or Public Health as soon as possible to have them vaccinated against rabies.

If an unvaccinated pet is bitten by a rabid animal, it will need to be euthanized immediately as the disease is 100% fatal. There is also no USDA-licensed treatment or cure for rabies in unvaccinated domestic animals.

Lazzara noted that vaccinating your pets does more than protect them against the virus.

"We never want anyone to have to make a decision to euthanize an unvaccinated family pet that came in contact with a rabid animal," he said.

There are several pet rabies clinics scheduled in Central NY in the new year, but dates and locations have yet to be announced.

Appointments are required. And while the clinics are free, the department requests a $10 donation per pet to assist with costs.

To learn more about these clinics or find one closest to you, contact the Oneida County Health Department at 315- 798-5064 or log onto our web site at ocgov.net/rabies.

