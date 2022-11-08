Did anyone win the record Powerwall jackpot? No one knows. The highly anticipated drawing has been delayed.

The Powerball drawing was not done at 10:59 PM as it normally is. A technical error with security protocols is to blame.

“Due to participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors,” The lottery released in a statement.

When that drawing will be held is anyone's guess. As of 3:30 Tuesday morning, the winning numbers for the November 7 jackpot still haven't been drawn.

The pay day is up to $1.9 billion. The lump sum cash prize is $929.1 million, making it the largest lottery jackpot in history.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.9 Billion (Est) - Nov 7, 2022

2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

We'll all just have to be patient and continue to cross our fingers that we're the one holding the winning ticket. Hey, you never know.

You can find the winning Powerball numbers at NYLottery.ny.gov or Powerball.com.

