Powerful Storm Dumping Up to a Foot of Snow on Central New York in First Days of February

A powerful nor'easter is expected to bring feet of snow across the Northeastern United States this week, and many parts of Central New York can expect up to foot of snow by the end of Tuesday.

The National Weather Service out of Binghamton issued a winter storm warning from Monday morning (10AM) through Tuesday evening (7PM) for many counties across the region, including Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango and Otsego counties.

These counties can expect between six to twelve inches of snow over the course of the two days, starting light, in some locations and turning heavy with 1-2 inches per hour Monday through Tuesday with areas of blowing snow.

This will be a long duration event. Occasional light snow falls today, but then snow may become heavy at times late today through Tuesday with areas of blowing snow."

Travel may be very difficult and hazardous, but if travel is necessary, carry water, food, flashlights and other essentials in case of an emergency.

Remember late last year when another large storm hit many parts of Central New York? Binghamton was hit the hardest with nearly 40 inches in total, about five inches an hour at some points.

Binghamton resident Ben Barnum captured an amazing time lapse video from his home overnight as over three feet of snow blanketed the community.

Winter Weather Preparation:

Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

**FOR POWER OUTAGES:

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map. National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at National Grid’s website.