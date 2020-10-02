Out of an abundance of caution, President Donald Trump is heading to Walter Reed Military Medical Center as he deals with 'mild symptoms' from his recent positive test for COVID-19.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement Friday afternoon ."President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady,'' the statement read.

President Trump's personal physician, Dr Sean Conley told FOX News:

“Following PCR-confirmation of the President’s diagnosis, as a precautionary measure he received a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail,” a memo released Friday afternoon by Dr. Sean P. Conley, the president’s physician, stated. "He completed the infusion without incident.”

"In addition tot he polyclonal antibodies, the President has been taking zinc, Vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin," Conley said.

First Lady Melania Trump also tested positive for COVID-19 this week, according to reports, but is not going to Walter Reed with the president. Thus far, Melania's symptoms have reportedly been limited to a mild cough and headache, as of Friday afternoon.

FOX also the rest of the First Family has tested negative for the virus.

According to the CDC, more than 7,260,000 Americans have tested positive for the virus, while health officials say more than 207,000 have died in the US.

Democrat presidential challenger Joe Biden was on stage with Trump as the two debated on Tuesday night. Biden and his wife Jill have both tested negative for the virus since news of the Trump's positive test broke.

Biden did wish his political opponent well on Friday:

"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," Biden said.

