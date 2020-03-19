Price Chopper Looking To Hire 2,000 Employees

Price Chopper is looking to hire more than 2,000 new part-time or temporary part-time employees to better serve customers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The new hires are for most of the 132 Price Chopper/Market 32 stores in six states.

“The pandemic outbreak has been devastating to so many businesses and their employees. At the same time, we must keep our stores open to provide the community with vital goods and services - and though our exceptional teammates are working around the clock to do this - we need some extra help. It’s our hope that this hiring opportunity provides relief to many for the sake of serving many more within our communities,” said Mike Miller, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of human resources operations.

Applications are available at pricechopper.com/careers.

The company also hopes to begin holding in-store hiring events in the near future.