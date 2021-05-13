Price Chopper and Market 32 shoppers across Utica, Rome, New Hartford, Oneida, Hamilton, Richfield Springs, and Little Falls can now walk up for COVID-19 vaccines.

The company announced that shoppers will not be required to register for a COVID vaccine appointment as the grocery chain will administer vaccines on a walk-in basis. This change is applicable at all Price Chopper/Market 32 stores in New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Here in Central New York there are locations in Utica, Rome, New Hartford, Oneida, Hamilton, Richfield Springs, and Little Falls.

In New York State, individuals age 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Price Chopper and Market 32’s supply is approved for individuals age 18 and older.

Appointments are not required, the chain recommends calling the pharmacy ahead of arrival to check the availability of doses and confirm the customer’s vaccine of choice is available.

COVID-19 Price Chopper/Market 32 New York Vaccine Locations

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1892 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205 | 518-456-9360

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 475 Shaker Rd, Albany, NY 12211 | 518-915-7900

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1706 Western Avenue, Albany, NY 12203 | 518-456-0742

Market 32 Pharmacy, 141 Sanford Farms Plaza, Amsterdam, NY 12010 | 518-843-8332

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 33 Chenango Bridge Road, Binghamton, NY 13901 | 607-771-7243

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 10 Glenwood Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13905 | 607-770-1108

Market 32 Pharmacy, 15 Park Avenue, Clifton Park, NY 12065 | 518-373-8378

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 111 E Main St, Canton, NY 13617 | 315-379-9620

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 320 W Bridge St, Catskill, NY 12414 | 518-943-3909

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 2614 NY-66, Chatham, NY 12075 | 518-392-5305

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 5701 East Circle Dr Suite 100, Cicero, NY 13039 | 315-458-2322

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 105 Plaza Lane, Cobleskill, NY 12043 | 518-234-2528

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 854 State Rt 13, Cortland, NY 13045 | 607-756-0421

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1001 North Street, Suite 12, Endicott, NY 13760 | 607-748-8270

Market 32 Pharmacy, 354 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 | 518-832-6238

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 12 W 1st St S, Fulton, NY 13069 | 315-598-1018

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 329 Glenmont Rd, Glenmont, NY 12077 | 518-433-4711

Market 32 Pharmacy, 677 Upper Glen Street, Queensbury, NY 12804 | 518-798-0622

Market 32 Pharmacy, 2080 Western Avenue, Guilderland, NY 12084 |518-724-6752

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 241 North Comrie Avenue, Johnstown, NY 12095 | 518-736-2426

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 3863 State Route 31, Liverpool, NY 13090 | 315-622-6020

Market Bistro Pharmacy, 873 New Loudon Road, Latham, NY 12065 | 518-782-0227

Price Chopper Pharmacy, One Kendall Way, Malta, NY 12020 | 518-899-6063

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 511 Schutt Road Ext, Middletown, NY 10940 | 845-344-0327

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 39 N Plank Rd, Newburgh, NY 12550 | 845-565-0140

Price Chopper Pharmacy Pharmacy, 4535 Commercial Drive, New Hartford, NY 13413 | 315-736-5178

Price Chopper Pharmacy Pharmacy, 115 Temple Hill Road, New Windsor, NY 12553 | 845-565-3314

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 5631 State Highway 12, Norwich, NY 13815 | 607-336-2588

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 2981 Ford Street Ext, Suite 9, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 | 315-541-1181

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 142 Genesee Street, Oneida, NY 13421 | 315-363-7856

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1000 Main St, Oneonta, NY 13820 | 607-432-9315

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 6025 NY-5, Palatine Bridge, NY 13428 | 518-673-2366

Market 32 Pharmacy, 19 Centre Drive, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 | 518-562-3565

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 2585 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 | 845-790-0150

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 501 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer, NY 12144 | 518-479-4388

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1790 Black River Blvd, Rome, NY 13440 | 315-337-3559

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1717 Black River Road, Rome, NY 13440 | 315-339-0648

Market 32 Pharmacy Wilton, 3049 Route 50, Saratoga, NY 12866 | 518-583-3697

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1879 Altamont Ave, Schenectady, NY 12303 | 518-357-4297

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 442 Balltown Road, Schenectady, NY 12304 | 518-356-6218

Market 32 Pharmacy, 1640 Eastern Parkway, Schenectady, NY 2309 | 518-372-0340

Market 32 Pharmacy, 290 Saratoga Rd, Scotia, NY 12302 | 518-399-6474

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1395 New Scotland Road, Slingerlands, NY 12159 | 518-478-0597

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 2515 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224 | 315-449-1016

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 4713 Onondaga Boulevard, Syracuse, 13224 | 315-472-3832

Market 32 Pharmacy, 716 Hoosick Rd, Troy, NY 12180 | 518-266-9947

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1917 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13501 | 315-732-1499

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 142 State Highway 94S, Warwick, NY 10990 | 845-987-6340

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1283 Arsenal St, Watertown, NY 13601 | 315-786-2947"