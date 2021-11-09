UK Publisher Begins Appeal Over Meghan Privacy Lawsuit

LONDON (AP) — A British newspaper publisher has begun its court appeal against a judge's ruling that it invaded the privacy of the Duchess of Sussex by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father, arguing that she knew the letter would potentially be published.

Publisher Associated Newspapers is fighting back against Meghan Markle, 40, who sued it for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement over five February 2019 articles in the Mail on Sunday and on the MailOnline website that reproduced large portions of a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle.

A High Court judge sided with Markle in February. On Tuesday, lawyer Andrew Caldecott countered that the letter "was crafted specifically with the potential of public consumption in mind."

